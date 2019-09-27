Shocking footage released of Luton stabbing which saw gang member jailed 11 years

Beds Police has released shocking dashcam footage of a stabbing in Luton this summer which saw a gang member jailed for 11 years.

Tyriq Richards Tindle, 20, of Ashburham Road, was sentenced on Tuesday at Luton Crown Court.



At 11.45am on Monday, July 8, knife-wielding Richards Tindle approached the car of a rival gang member who was waiting at traffic lights at Mill Street.



Richards Tindle thrust his hand through the open passenger window several times, before fleeing.



The victim drove to hospital where he received treatment for his substantial injuries, and police were called.



The whole incident was captured on the dashcam of a nearby vehicle. The footage was circulated amongst police officers, three of whom identified the person with the knife as Richards Tindle.



As a result, the force’s Boson team, dedicated to tackling gun and gang activity, carried out a warrant at his home where they seized clothing that matched the clothing worn in the dash cam footage.



When he was arrested following the incident, Richards Tindle answered ‘no comment’ to all questions put to him, even when he was shown the footage of the incident.



Detective Constable Colin Knight, from Boson, said: “It’s quite clear that Richards Tindle was so focussed on inflicting violence on his rival, that he spared no thought for others in the area, which included many members of the public. The 11 year sentence that has been imposed on him should serve as a warning to others involved in gangs, or who use weapons to cause fear and intimidation.



“While other 20-year-olds in our county enjoy their youth, with many heading back to university this week, Richards-Tindle will spend his time behind bars. While in prison I hope he’s able to reflect on his actions.



“This case also highlights the risks associated with gang activity, as the victim also received nasty injuries and required several surgeries following this incident. To anyone involved I would like to say: this doesn’t have to be your life, and what you’re putting at risk is far more than what you stand to gain.”



Members of the public are urged to report information about gang activity or serious youth violence, calling 999 in an emergency situation or reporting information to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Crimestoppers do not need any personal details, just information about an incident.



His 11 year sentenced comprises a custodial term of seven years and an extension period of four years.