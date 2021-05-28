Shocking footage shows moment Luton driver caught by cops after driving at a staggering 165mph and crashing into house

Shocking footage shows how an Audi driver from Luton raced past police officers at a terrifying 165mph shortly before crashing into a house.

Usman Kiana’s black Audi S3 was pursued by officers on the M1 in Derbyshire. Police dash-cam footage shows the car rocket past them at around midnight on April

25 this year.

The Audi shoots past the police car (SWNS)

Traffic cops chased Kiana through several villages in Leicestershire before he ploughed into a house in Theddingworth.

Kiani, 19, of Cobden Street, Luton, admitted dangerous driving and driving without insurance. Four other men were also found inside the vehicle.

He was also temporarily disqualified from driving and will be sentenced at Derby Crown Court next month.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, who released the footage showing the car on the M1 and the aftermath of the crash, started following the Audi on the motorway near Tibshelf Services.

Usman Kiana’s black Audi S3 crashed into a house (SWNS)

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said police recorded the car hitting its top speed of 165mph. He said: “It carried on at high speed through various villages in Leicestershire and ultimately collided with a house causing severe damage. This is, in my view, about as serious as dangerous driving this court will see.”