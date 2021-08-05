Shocking video captures moment three hooded yobs steal e-scooter from commuter at Luton Train Station

This is the shocking moment three hooded yobs stole an e-scooter from a defenceless commuter inside a train station.

Footage shows the three thugs - believed to be in their late teens - as they robbed the electronic scooter from the helpless victim in his early 20s.

One of the teens even punches the man in his face - causing him to fall to the floor clutching his cheek - as the victim desperately tries to reclaim his scooter from the thugs.

Mobile phone footage captured the incident at Luton Train Station (SWNS)

The three cowards - all wearing black hooded coats - then run away from the man as he chases after them, with one riding the victim's e-scooter out of the station.

The victim suffered minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

A witness said that around 20 fellow commuters watched on as the ordeal unfolded at around 5.30am yesterday (Weds) at Luton Rail Station, Beds.

The 39-year-old Amazon worker, who asked not to be named, said: "No one reacted because it happened very quickly.

"The three guys went past the victim and they had some issue for a couple of moments.

"Then very quickly they started swearing and shouting at each other."

Bedfordshire Police confirmed that it had received a report of theft related to the incident.

A force spokesperson said: "We were called just before 5.45am this morning (Wednesday) to a report of a theft of an e-scooter in Luton Rail Station.

"The victim was left with minor injuries, but didn’t need hospital treatment.