Shop assistant left terrified after robbery at Hockwell Ring post office

A Luton shop assistant was terrified after a robber leapt over the counter to steal from her till last week.

At around 6.30am on Thursday, November 28, a man entered the post office in The Green, Hockwell Ring, and jumped over the counter towards the shop assistant.

Hockwell Ring post office

He forced open the till and took out cash.

He also stole a box containing a large amount of cigarettes, and left the store.

The man is described as white, and was wearing a mask made from black material, possibly a bin liner, and is believed to have had a knife in his sleeve.

He was wearing a brown fleecy jumper and light coloured trousers, and had an orange glove on his left hand and black glove on his right.

Detective Constable Richard Marshall, investigating, said: “This incident terrified the shop assistant as she began her shift.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have seen this man, or who has information about this incident.

“Also, anyone who may have been offered cheap cigarettes for sale.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Marshall by calling 101, or through the online reporting centre, quoting reference number 40/68730/19.

Alternatively, please contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.