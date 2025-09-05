Shoplifter banned from Luton Airport and two shopping centres for three years
A prolific shoplifted has been banned from entering Luton Airport, the Luton Point and the Gipsy Lane Retail Park after being convicted this week.
Sami Haq was convicted at Luton Magistrates Court for shoplifting and will now be subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order.
This stops him from from going into those locations for the next three years. And if he does, he will be arrested.
The airport policing team said: “Bedfordshire Police will continue to support local businesses in the community and orders such as these help us to prevent ongoing offences.”