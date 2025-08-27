Shoplifter caught at Luton Airport duty-free while carrying £10k in cash

Cash found, and a receipt listing how much the items stolen would have cost. Picture: Luton Airport Police Unitplaceholder image
Cash found, and a receipt listing how much the items stolen would have cost. Picture: Luton Airport Police Unit
One passenger at Luton Airport decided to help themselves to £1,200 worth of makeup and perfume – despite travelling with £10k in cash in their bag.

Officers at the airport were called to the airside duty-free shops last night (Tuesday, August 26) and arrested the shoplifter.

They found an eyeshadow palette, skincare serum and top-shelf perfumes – all taken without payment.

When the person was searched, £10,000 in cash was found inside their handbag.

The team said: “...yet they chose not to pay for the items and insisted they could not afford them.”

The suspect missed their flights and now has a criminal record after admitting to the theft.

The team added: “This incident highlights the importance of vigilance and teamwork between retailers and police. If you witness suspicious activity, please report it. Your information helps us keep the airport safe.”

