Shoplifter caught at Luton Airport duty-free while carrying £10k in cash
Officers at the airport were called to the airside duty-free shops last night (Tuesday, August 26) and arrested the shoplifter.
They found an eyeshadow palette, skincare serum and top-shelf perfumes – all taken without payment.
When the person was searched, £10,000 in cash was found inside their handbag.
The team said: “...yet they chose not to pay for the items and insisted they could not afford them.”
The suspect missed their flights and now has a criminal record after admitting to the theft.
The team added: “This incident highlights the importance of vigilance and teamwork between retailers and police. If you witness suspicious activity, please report it. Your information helps us keep the airport safe.”