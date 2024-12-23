Shoplifter caught in Luton after stealing Christmas chocolate

A man was arrested after being caught with stolen goods. Picture: Luton Community Policing Team

Police officers in Luton had a busy weekend as they arrested five people for offences in the town centre.

The Luton Community Policing Team arrested and charged one for multiple theft offences – after being caught with bags of stolen Christmas chocolate.

One man was arrested for a warrant, and had his e-scooter seized after he tried to make off from officers.

Another was arrested for more theft offences and two outstanding warrants. They arrested another for theft and immigration offences and one more thefts and a recall to prison.

The team said: “4 stop searches- 2 positive. Hope you all enjoyed your Christmas shopping and those caught Christmas shoplifting, reconsider their life choices.”