Shoplifter caught in Luton after stealing Christmas chocolate

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 11:51 GMT
A man was arrested after being caught with stolen goods. Picture: Luton Community Policing TeamA man was arrested after being caught with stolen goods. Picture: Luton Community Policing Team
A man was arrested after being caught with stolen goods. Picture: Luton Community Policing Team
Police officers in Luton had a busy weekend as they arrested five people for offences in the town centre.

The Luton Community Policing Team arrested and charged one for multiple theft offences – after being caught with bags of stolen Christmas chocolate.

One man was arrested for a warrant, and had his e-scooter seized after he tried to make off from officers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another was arrested for more theft offences and two outstanding warrants. They arrested another for theft and immigration offences and one more thefts and a recall to prison.

The team said: “4 stop searches- 2 positive. Hope you all enjoyed your Christmas shopping and those caught Christmas shoplifting, reconsider their life choices.”

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice