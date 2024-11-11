Shots fired during burglary in Barton-le-Clay
Gunshots were fired during an aggrevated burglary in Barton-le-Clay on Friday evening.
Police were called to Fisher Close in the village just after 7.30pm on (November 8). No injuries were reported.
Detective Inspector Adam Butt said: “Incidents of this nature will no doubt cause a great deal of concern within the local community.
“I would like to reassure residents that we are working to establish the circumstances of this offence and are committed to apprehending those responsible.”
He asked anyone with information to contact police via 101 or its online reporting centre, quoting the reference 40/62105/24.