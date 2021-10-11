'Significant' attempted murder arrest following summer disorder in Luton

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a major violent disorder in Luton earlier this year.

The man, in his 20s from Luton, was also arrested this morning (Monday) on suspicion of two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent following the incident in Bury Park in July.

This is the 11th arrest Bedfordshire Police detectives have made in connection to the incident.

Police say it is a 'significant' arrest

Detective Sergeant Ryan Barnes said: “We believe this is a significant arrest after a night that saw shocking and unacceptable levels of violence on the streets of Bedfordshire.

“We have been overwhelmed by the positive response we have had from members of the public to help us with our investigation.

“However, we know there are probably people still out there who can help us with our enquiries.

“We will only tackle serious violence if we work together and call out those committing such awful acts.”

If you can help police with their investigation, please get in touch either online at bedfordshire.police.uk/report or by calling 101 quoting Operation Logic.

You can also report anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.