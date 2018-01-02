Six arrested after drugs raid

Six people have been arrested after officers from Bedfordshire Police recovered a large number of cannabis plants during a warrant at a property in Toddington this morning (Tuesday).

Officers from the force’s rural policing team and central policing team acted on intelligence received by the force, and executed the warrant at the address in Harlington Road at around 8.30am.

As well as recovering the cannabis plants, officers recovered Class A drugs, a significant quantity of cash, an imitation firearm and a Taser.

The six people who were arrested are currently in police custody for questioning.

A/Inspector Craig Gurr said: “Bedfordshire Police remains committed to ensuring our county is a safe place for everyone. We continue to encourage people to come forward with any information about crime or suspicious activity in their area, and I hope our actions today show how seriously we take reports of this nature.”

Anyone with information about crime in their community should contact police on 101 or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.