Six arrested after man stabbed in Luton
Police were called around 1.35pm to reports of a stabbing in Morgan Close. The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Hours later, officers arrested six people at a property in Homedale Drive. They are in police custody for questioning.
Detective Inspector Clare Gilbert said: “We understand that this is a shocking incident for those in the area. We responded quickly and were able to make a number of arrests shortly after the stabbing took place. We will continue to have officers in the area while we carry out further enquiries.
“Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information which could help our investigation is urged to get in touch.”
Visit this page to give information or call 101, quoting reference 219 of August 3.
You can also give information anonymously, by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.