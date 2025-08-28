Six arrests across Luton after drugs and weapons raids

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 28th Aug 2025, 16:23 BST
Knives seized. Picture: Beds Policeplaceholder image
Knives seized. Picture: Beds Police
Six men have been arrested in Luton after a series of raids by Bedfordshire Police’s guns and gang unit.

The force’s Boson teams arrested the men at multiple properties in the town - all who have suspected links to firearms and drug offences.

Most Popular

They were detained on suspicion of offences including possession of weapons and firearms, possession with the intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs, violent disorder and dangerous driving.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two knives, several knuckle dusters, suspected class B drugs and a car were seized.

Last week, a man has now been charged in connection with shots fired in the town on August 17.

Detective Inspector Katy Watts, from Bedfordshire Police’s Force Intelligence Bureau, said: “Last week’s proactive operations demonstrate our continued commitment to tackling serious violence and organised crime in our communities.

“The arrests and seizures made by Boson are a direct result of intelligence-led policing and the dedication of our officers to keeping Bedfordshire safe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We will not tolerate firearms, drugs, or violent behaviour on our streets, and we’ll continue to take robust action against those who pose a threat to public safety.

“Ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our communities is at the heart of everything we do. We want residents to feel confident that we are taking action to remove criminals from our streets.”

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice