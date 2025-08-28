Six arrests across Luton after drugs and weapons raids
The force’s Boson teams arrested the men at multiple properties in the town - all who have suspected links to firearms and drug offences.
They were detained on suspicion of offences including possession of weapons and firearms, possession with the intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs, violent disorder and dangerous driving.
Two knives, several knuckle dusters, suspected class B drugs and a car were seized.
Detective Inspector Katy Watts, from Bedfordshire Police’s Force Intelligence Bureau, said: “Last week’s proactive operations demonstrate our continued commitment to tackling serious violence and organised crime in our communities.
“The arrests and seizures made by Boson are a direct result of intelligence-led policing and the dedication of our officers to keeping Bedfordshire safe.
“We will not tolerate firearms, drugs, or violent behaviour on our streets, and we’ll continue to take robust action against those who pose a threat to public safety.
“Ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our communities is at the heart of everything we do. We want residents to feel confident that we are taking action to remove criminals from our streets.”