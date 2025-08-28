Six arrests across Luton after drugs and weapons raids

Knives seized. Picture: Beds Police

Six men have been arrested in Luton after a series of raids by Bedfordshire Police’s guns and gang unit.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force’s Boson teams arrested the men at multiple properties in the town - all who have suspected links to firearms and drug offences.

They were detained on suspicion of offences including possession of weapons and firearms, possession with the intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs, violent disorder and dangerous driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two knives, several knuckle dusters, suspected class B drugs and a car were seized.

Last week, a man has now been charged in connection with shots fired in the town on August 17.

Detective Inspector Katy Watts, from Bedfordshire Police’s Force Intelligence Bureau, said: “Last week’s proactive operations demonstrate our continued commitment to tackling serious violence and organised crime in our communities.

“The arrests and seizures made by Boson are a direct result of intelligence-led policing and the dedication of our officers to keeping Bedfordshire safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will not tolerate firearms, drugs, or violent behaviour on our streets, and we’ll continue to take robust action against those who pose a threat to public safety.

“Ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our communities is at the heart of everything we do. We want residents to feel confident that we are taking action to remove criminals from our streets.”