Six arrests after 'intimidating' violent incident in Luton involving dozens of men

Police have made six arrests following violent disorder in Luton over the weekend.

Dozens of men are believed to have been involved in the incident in the New Town Street area at around 4pm on Sunday (October 10).

At least three people suffered minor injuries as a result of the disorder. All of those involved are described as Eastern European.

Call police on 101 if you can help

Four men in their 30s and two men in their 20s were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. One of the men was also arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

All those arrested came from either London, Northamptonshire or the West Midlands.

PC Jordan Lancaster, from Bedfordshire Police, said: “This was an unacceptable and intimidating incident which we are determined to get to the bottom of.

“While these investigations can take time, information from the public is crucial to helping us piece together who was involved and what happened.

“Information about cars, movements, descriptions of people, any items left in this area – all of this could really help our investigation.

“If you were in the area at the time, or have any sort of video footage such as CCTV, doorbell or dash cam material, then please get in touch.

“You don’t have to talk to us if you don’t want to – you can also get in touch with Crimestoppers completely anonymously.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police via Bedfordshire.police.uk/report or by calling 101 and quote reference 40/54008/21.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers via crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.