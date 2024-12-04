Six arrests in Luton for drug dealing, retail theft, begging and street drinking

Police during the week of action. Image: Luton Community Policing Team.

Police have arrested six people and issued warnings as they cracked down on drug dealing, retail theft, begging and street drinking.

During an "intensive" week of action the police worked with the council and Luton Point security team, making several arrests and issuing community resolutions and notices.

The results were as follows:

> Four suspects arrested, charged and remanded in custody for 12 incidents of shoplifting.

> One person arrested and returned to a secure unit for breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order

> One person arrested for breach of a Community Protection Notice.

> One Community Protection Warning - and a further two others to be issued.

Acting inspector Vick Sanghera, said: “This was a great week of action with our key aim to try making Luton Town Centre a safer place for the local community to visit, work and reside."

If you have any information or want to report a crime, you can do so online here or by calling 101.