Six football hooligans banned from matches for 47 years after Luton brawl

Six men who were involved in a brawl ahead of a football match in Luton have been banned from attending fixtures for a combined total of 47 years.

Luton Town and Southend United supporters got involved in a fight outside Luton railway station ahead of the two clubs’ League One game on 21 August 2018.



The same fans also clashed again on the busway half an hour later.



Specialist football officers from Bedfordshire Police were able to identify five of those involved in the disorder outside the railway station. A further man was identified following a witness appeal on social media.



Today (Friday) at Luton Crown Court all six were sentenced – all had pleaded guilty to violent disorder:



> Sam Tricony, 33, of Clifton Road, Dunstable was sentenced to 31 months in prison and was handed a 10 year Football Banning Order.



> Mark Broome, 30, of Orchid Drive, Hemel Hempstead was jailed for 24 months and received a 10 year Football Banning Order.



> Dean Madden, 24, of Farley Fields, Luton was sentenced to 18 months in prison and was handed a 10 year Football Banning Order.



> Lewis Riches, 22, of Watling Gardens, Dunstable was jailed for nine months and received a six year Football Banning Order.



> Callum Horgan, 23, of Brewers Hill Road, Dunstable was sentenced to eight months in prison and received a six year Football Banning Order.



> Callum Black, 19, of Portobello Close, Barton-le-Clay was handed a nine month sentence suspended for 18 months, and must complete 250 hours of community service and 20 rehabilitation days. He is also now subject to a curfew between 7pm and 6am for 3 months, and was also handed a five year Football Banning Order.



A seventh man is due to be sentenced at a later date.



PC Richard Howlett, who led the investigation, said: “This was a planned and pre-meditated attack which no doubt caused a lot of stress to those unwittingly caught up in it. I am pleased that the judge also recognised the severity of these men’s actions, and sentenced them accordingly.



“We enjoy a really good relationship with the vast majority of Luton Town fans and fortunately incidents of this nature are extremely rare. I hope this result from court demonstrates how seriously Bedfordshire Police takes incidents like this, and that we won’t tolerate the actions of a minority of people which ruin the atmosphere for other supporters. Football isn’t about violence or intimidation, and I’m sure many fans will also be appalled by this behaviour and welcome this result.



“We will continue to work with the club and supporters groups to ensure everyone can continue to enjoy Luton Town matches in a friendly and safe environment.”

Top (left to right): Sam Tripcony, Mark Broome and Dean Madden'Bottom (left to right): Lewis Riches, Callum Horgan and Callum Black

A Football Banning Order prevents an individual from going to any regulated football fixture in the UK and also applies to international England matches.