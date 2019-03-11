Six knives found during weapon sweep in Luton

Six knives have been recovered during a weapon sweep in Luton on Sunday, March 10.

Volunteers joined Bedfordshire Police to look for weapons that had been discarded or hidden in Hockwell Ring, they found six knives in a range of sizes near the community centre.

Knife haul in Luton

The community weapon sweep was part of a national week of action, Operation Sceptre, which starts today (Monday) and aims to tackle a national increase in knife crime.

Sergeant Ben Dimmock, who is leading the operation, said: “We know that people hide their knives so that if they are stopped and searched, they are not found in possession of a weapon.

“That’s why weapons sweeps are so important – we are removing knives that have potentially been hidden for future use, and taking them out of circulation so they now can’t be used.

“This is the second set of community weapons sweeps we have run, and I was extremely pleased to see so many people come and join us to help tackle knife crime. Knife crime is not just a police issue, and the support of the community is vital.”

Knives found in Hockwell Ring

Bedfordshire Police has a number of activities planned across the county to support the week-long operation, including speaking to retailers and community members, and targeted patrols in hotspot areas.

He added: “We know that knife crime has risen in Bedfordshire, and we will continue to work to tackle this.

“I hope that our presence over the weekend sends a strong message that nobody – neither the police or the community – will tolerate knife crime or the use of weapons, and we’ll work together to tackle it. There is no place in our community for the use of weapons.”

> Anyone with any information about knife crime in their area, including about anyone carrying a knife, is asked to report it via 101 or by the force’s online reporting centre at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report.

Knife found in Luton