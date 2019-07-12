Six litterers in Luton fined £2,300 after failing to pay fixed penalty notices

Six litterers from Luton who ignored paying their fixed penalty notices have been handed fines totalling £2,300 by magistrates.

On Wednesday, June 10, all six people were fined in their absence at Luton Magistrates Court. The six people are:

Luton Magistrates Court

> Ms Cindy Smith of Havelock Road

> Ms Katarzyna Pietrzak of Dallow Road

> Ms Nana Arakelova of Milliners Way

> Mrs Kazi Saimon Sultana of Milliners Way

> Mr Ibraheim Abdel Majid Ali Saleh of Highbury Road

>Mrs Pawel Piotr Bak of Gladstone Avenue

The prosecutions were brought about using a new legal mechanism called the Single Justice Procedure, which allows cases of low-level crime, such as speeding fines or TV licence evasion, to be dealt with by a single magistrate without the need to attend court, freeing up valuable court time.

Cllr Aslam Khan, portfolio holder for infrastructure, said: “We want to send a very strong message that FPNs are there to protect the public and not to be ignored. Those fined for litter offences are given ample time to pay the fine and if they fail to do so, we will prosecute.

“We have recently introduced a Wall of Shame campaign specifically to target those who are deliberately dumping waste or dropping litter across the town, and this enforcement action is pivotal part of that.”

The Wall of Shame campaign has been developed by the council to help tackle fly-tipping in the town with the aim of changing behaviour and raising awareness of how to dispose of waste correctly.

The council states it is inviting residents to work with them to help identify offenders on its new webpage and through regular appeals on social media showing videos and images featuring some of the town’s fly-tipping hotspots. To report fly-tipping or dumped waste, as well as any other issues you’ve seen across the town, visit www.luton.gov.uk/wallofshame or email wallofshame@luton.gov.uk.