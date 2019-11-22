Six teenagers, one as young as 14, arrested over Luton town centre robbery last night

Six teenage boys have been arrested after a robbery in Luton town centre last night (Thursday).

The six boys – two aged 15 and four aged 14 – were all arrested on suspicion of robbery and affray following the incident in St George’s Square last night.

St George's Square Luton

All six boys have been released on bail.

The arrests were made by response officers, assisted by officers on patrol as part of Operation Sparkler, a regular proactive operation aimed at tackling serious youth violence.

Detective Sergeant Ryan Barnes, investigating, said: “We will not stand for violence or exploitation in our county.

“We are running proactive operations to target those suspected of being involved in this type of offending, as well as to keep potential victims and the wider community safe.

Police

“As well as making arrests and carrying out other enforcement, we are working with other agencies and our communities through the new Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit to work with at-risk young people and show them an alternative path.”

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact us on 101 or visit our online reporting centre, quoting reference 40/67436/19.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.