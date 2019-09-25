Six teens arrested in Luton after 13 stolen vehicles recovered by police

Six teenagers were among those arrested in Luton last week after Beds Police patrols recovered 13 stolen vehicles.

On Monday, a stolen vehicle trigged an ANPR camera in Luton and was located travelling along Dunstable Road. One man was detained in the vehicle while another was detained after he ran off. Two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle and have been released on bail

Car theft

Elsewhere, a vehicle stolen during a burglary in Luton was discovered in a car park in Clifton. While this vehicle was being recovered, another vehicle pulled into the same car park. Checks on this vehicle revealed it was on false plates and had in fact been stolen during another burglary in Luton. Four teenagers were arrested and released on bail

On Thursday a man in his 40s who was wanted for a recall to prison was spotted in Bailey Street, Luton. He was arrested by the team after a short chase on foot and has subsequently been charged with theft. A man in his 20s was also arrested on suspicion of blackmail and has been released on bail

Temporary superintendent Dave Cestaro said: “This team’s knowledge, skills and experience can be invaluable when it comes to locating suspects or stolen goods.

“We know that crimes such as burglary can have a big impact on our communities, which is why we are so pleased with the results above.

“We will do all we can to bring justice to the victims of this criminality, as well as tracking down and arresting those responsible.”