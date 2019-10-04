Six years in jail for Luton drink driver after fatal collision which killed passenger and split car in half

A man has been jailed for six years after he crashed a car while over the drink drive limit in Luton and resulted in the death of one of the passengers.

Marcin Bereda, 40, of Stockwood Crescent, Luton, was driving a BMW 330 when it collided with a lamp post in New Airport Way at around 6.20pm on 7 June.

Marcin Bereda

The force of the collision caused the vehicle to split in half.

Bereda and two passengers suffered minor injuries. Milan Matlon, who was sitting in a rear passenger seat, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly before the collision, Bereda had been warned by police officers after travelling at high speeds in the Farley Hill area of Luton.

When he was arrested following the New Airport Way collision, officers carried out a breath test and Bereda posted results of 83 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Last month Bereda pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

Today (Friday) at Luton Crown Court, he was sentenced to a jail term of six years.

PC Carl Callan, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “Anyone who gets behind the wheel while over the drink drive limit is putting their life and the lives of others at risk.

“Bereda displayed unacceptable levels of recklessness that day and someone has tragically lost their life as a result.

“We are pleased that he will now spend a significant amount of time behind bars and I hope he will spend his time in prison reflecting on his actions.”