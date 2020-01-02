Skeleton found in Luton believed to be man aged over 50

Detectives are continuing to search for clues about a skeleton found in Luton last month following a postmortem examination.

The partially clothed remains were found in a bush near Our Lady Help of Christians Churchin Castle Street at around 4.30pm on Saturday, December 14.

Police

A Beds Police spokesman said: "A postmortem was carried out on Friday, December 20, and it is believed that the deceased was a man over the age of 50.

"The death is being treated as unexplained and work will continue to confirm identification."

Anyone with information can contact Beds Police on 101 or visit www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report/report.