"So many Luton people are committed keeping town safe and welcoming" says new lead for community policing team
Chief Inspector Chris Simmons brings a wealth of operational experience from both Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.
And this week he hit the streets of Luton with officers and neighbourhood enforcement teams in Luton town centre.
During the patrol, he chatting to residents, helped enforce the Public Spaces Protection Order, and tackled live incidents alongside Luton Council.
CI Simmons said: “What’s great about Luton is how many people are genuinely committed to doing the right thing – keeping others safe and making it a more welcoming place to live and work.
"I’m keen to build on the strong partnerships already in place with local authorities and agencies, and I recognise the real difference that has been made by the work of the collaborative town centre taskforce over the past nine months."