“Some people just don’t learn”: Luton van with ‘no insurance’ seized for second time in month
A van driver has had their vehicle seized for the second time this month after being caught with no insurance in Luton.
The driver was stopped by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit on Sunday (July 28) night.
The officers said: “This van is being seized for the second time this month for no insurance. Some people just don’t learn.
“Driver reported and will have to pay £192 for the recovery, again.”