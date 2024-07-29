Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A van driver has had their vehicle seized for the second time this month after being caught with no insurance in Luton.

The driver was stopped by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit on Sunday (July 28) night.

The officers said: “This van is being seized for the second time this month for no insurance. Some people just don’t learn.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...