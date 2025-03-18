A teenager who admitted killing three of his family members and had planned a school shooting is set to be sentenced tomorrow.

Nicholas Prosper, 19, appeared before Luton Crown Court today for his sentencing hearing after pleading guilty to the killings last month.

A statement read to the court on behalf of Ray Prosper, the former husband of Juliana Falcon and father of Nicholas, Giselle and Kyle, said: "The pain of our loss will never be healed, this includes my whole family. Our lives will never be the same.

Screengrab issued by Bedfordshire Police of of teenager Nicholas Prosper holding a plank of wood as a mock gun

"When I heard the horrendous news that day, part of my soul died too. This is a lose-lose situation for us all and we have lost four family members."

David Bentley KC, for the defence, said the case was “hugely distressing” before he laid out factors for the judge to consider when sentencing Prosper, which included his age at the time of the murders, his undiagnosed ASD, having no prior convictions and his unsettled upbringing.

The court was told Prosper had been told to get help for his mental health but refused.

A forensic psychologist said Prosper “lacks emotional capacity” adding “It is very clear that the offences were driven by Mr Prosper’s lack of empathy for others and his desire to become infamous, not because of any impairment in logic or reasoning.

“The offences were driven by an emotional, rather than a cognitive abnormality. There was no impairment in his rational judgement at the material time”

But Mr Bentley said the forensic psychiatrist had "failed to take into account" personality disorders when it came to his report, and added that Prosper is “a young man who has gone down an internet wormhole.”

He added: “His emotional age is lower than his chronological age.”

And he asked for the judge to take into account that Prosper pleaded guilty, saying: “At the first time he was arraigned, he pleaded guilty to all matters.”

He added that “some proper credit” should be given for the guilty pleas as it was “clear he would accept in causing the deaths”, and requested a reduction of five years for the guilty plea, or one sixth of the sentence.

Mr Bentley said: “Something went very wrong with this young man in the year or so before these events took place. He is still a young man.”

While he stated that a full life order would not be appropriate, he said: “If his mental state remains as it is now, he may never be released.”

The judge, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb, has taken the rest of the day to decide Prosper’s fate and will sentence him tomorrow.