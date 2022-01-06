South West Bedfordshire MP welcomes extra £6.9m policing cash to help fight against knife crime and drugs

South West Beds MP Andrew Selous says a cash injection to Bedfordshire Police will help in the fight against knife crime and drugs.

The force will receive a funding increase of up to £6.9 million this year, the Home Secretary has announced.

Mr Selous said: “From working with our local police force, I know just how valuable increased funding is in supporting our police to crack down on crime.

Andrew Selous MP with a police patrol

“That is why I welcome the increase of up to £6.9 million for Bedfordshire, bringing the total funding for our local police force up to £136.1 million for 2022-23 and supporting our police and Police and Crime Commissioners as they work to make our streets safer.

“This funding will support our police as they build on the fantastic work carried out so far – removing dangerous weapons from our streets and ending the scourge of drugs in our communities.”

The announcement comes as police forces across the country are set to receive a 7 per cent increase in funding in 2022-23, bringing the total amount to £16.9 billion.

The increase will help to deliver on the Government’s Beating Crime Plan, which focuses on ending neighbourhood crime, making our streets safer, and driving down homicide rates.

The boost will see Police and Crime Commissioners given an additional £796 million to use according to local needs, while Counter Terrorism policing has surpassed £1 billion for the first time.

According to the latest figures 1,500 county drug lines have been closed since 2019, with over 7,400 arrests and £4.3 million in drugs seized. Almost 16,000 knives and dangerous weapons have also been removed, while 300,000 at risk young people have been supported through Violence Reduction Units.