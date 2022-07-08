Specialist teams to search Luton today as concerns grow for missing 13-year-old

Michael has been missing for three nights.

Specialist teams are set to search Luton and surrounding areas today (Friday) as concerns grow for the wellbeing of a missing 13-year-old.

Schoolboy Michael did not return home from school on Tuesday (July 5) and despite reported sightings of him in the Manor Road area later that evening, he is still missing.

Now Beds Police has teamed up with volunteers from Midshires Search and Rescue and the Bedfordshire and Luton Emergency Volunteers Executive Committee (BLEVEC) and will be undertaking searches in Luton and surrounding areas today (Friday).

William Hodgkinson, Detective Superintendent from Bedfordshire Police has also appealed to the public to help them in their search.

DS Hodgkinson said: “I'm appealing for sightings and any information as to where Michael is or has been. We ramped up our search and we have specialist teams searching across the whole of Luton”

He spoke directly to Michael saying that he was not in trouble but that people were worried about him – and urged him to get in touch.

Michael is known to frequent Bramingham Woods, Sundon Parade and Luton town centre.

He is white, 5'1”, slim and has mousey brown hair. He is likely to be wearing his Lealands School uniform and black shoes, but may also be wearing a grey hooded top.