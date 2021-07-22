Speeding car in Houghton Regis crashed 'spectacularly' into railings

The crash occurred in Houghton Road at around 11.30pm on Monday, July 19.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot but police later apprehended a man.

An eyewitness said: "This is a 30mph area and the car was going at great speed. It drove straight through steel fencing designed to keep pedestrians safe on the pavement, taking out at least two panels of the reinforced fencing.

Police at the scene at Houghton Road on Monday night

"It had then flipped onto its roof and ended up in bushes.

"Had anyone been on the pavement they would most likely have been killed."

There was a dog van at the scene and a helicopter was overhead as police searched for the culprit.

A Beds Police spokesman said: "A vehicle collided with a barrier in Houghton Road, Houghton Regis, at around 11.30pm on Monday after a short pursuit by officers.

The car took out steel fencing and overturned in bushes

"The occupant decamped from the vehicle, and after a short pursuit, with the assistance of police dogs and NPAS, officers located him.

"The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis, failing to stop and dangerous driving, and he currently remains in police custody for questioning."