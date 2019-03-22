Spike in car key burglaries in villages around Dunstable and Luton

Beds Police is urging residents to remain vigilant after spike in car key burglaries.

Last week, the force received seven reports of car key burglaries in the Dunstable, Totternhoe and Toddington areas.

DC Jason Wheeler said: “We continue to see incidents where burglars are breaking into houses with the specific intention to steal car keys and then subsequently steal the car. We would advise residents to consider fitting security measures such as lighting, CCTV, and burglar alarms, and we recommend keeping car keys and other valuables out of sight within the property. I would also encourage you to visit our website for further crime prevention advice, to help reduce the risk of becoming a victim of crime.”

Earlier this week two vehicles were stolen following a burglary in Spoondell, Dunstable.

Between 10.20pm on Tuesday 12 March and 5.20am on Wednesday 13 March offenders gained entry to a property and stole keys, before making off in two stolen vehicles; a white Vauxhall Mokka with the registration number LM14 KVE, and a silver Citroen Dispatch van with the registration number NX02 WCA.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Harpin by calling 101 and quoting reference number 40/14644/18.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.