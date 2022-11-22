Beds Police are warning elderly people to be in their guard after a spike in fraudsters in the Dunstable and Luton area.

Fraudsters in particular are targeting 80 to 95-year-olds, pretending to be police officers in order to scam them out of money.

Detective Inspector James Day said: “We have seen a recent increase in elderly victims being targeted by people saying they are police officers and that there is an investigation ongoing regarding their bank.

Senior woman giving credit card details on the phone. Picture: Adobe Stock

“The callers convince the victims that they need to withdraw cash and place it in an envelope with their bank card outside their home address so ‘officers’ can pick it up and complete checks relating to the investigation. From there the fraudster then share the card details across their network.

“Please remember police officers will never ask you for your card details, ask you to withdraw cash or to leave it somewhere for collection.”

It’s important to keep up to date with the ways fraudsters try to take money.

Some of the tricks they use might be well known, but the rise of the internet means new ones are being invented all the time, and huge amounts of money can be taken.

You can share these tips and advice with your friends, family, and neighbours:

> The police will never ask for your PIN

> The police will never ask for you to withdraw money on their behalf

> The police will never ask you to leave cash out anywhere for collection

> The police will never ask for your bank cards

> Never give out personal information over the telephone

> Never withdraw money for anyone you have never met

Bedfordshire Police has lots of help and advice on its website - please do not be embarrassed or ashamed if you have fallen victim to this type of crime, even the most vigilant and careful can still be affected. Go to http://www.beds.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/fa/fraud/

If in doubt call 101 who will be able to tell you whether a telephone call is genuine or not. If you have been a victim of this type of crime, call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.