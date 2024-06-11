Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man in his 20s was stabbed and hit by a car in Luton last night (Monday).

The stabbing happened in Bailey Street at around 8pm. And as police responded to the incident, a black Volvo, believed to be linked to the stabbing, hit the injured man and the police vehicle.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Shortly afterwards, there was another collision between the black Volvo and a parked vehicle in Cromwell Hill.

The occupants of the vehicle fled the scene before police arrived. They are believed to be two Asian men in their 20s. The driver was wearing a black hoodie, while the passenger wore a grey hoodie and jeans.

Detective Inspector Kim Caddy said: “We know that incidents of this nature will no doubt cause some concern amongst local residents, however, I would like to reassure the public that we continue to do all in our power to apprehend those that perpetuate violence in our communities.

"We are appealing to anyone who was near the two locations between 8pm and 8.30pm and may have witnessed the stabbing and collisions, or the events leading up to and following either incident.”