Bedfordshire Police’s Luton Community Team recovered two bikes worth over £15000 from an abandoned garden in Stopsley on Sunday, March 24.

The owners have been identified and informed.

Bikes found in a garden in Stopsley. Photo from Luton Community Team Twitter page

The bikes were found as part of the force’s Operation Meteor patrols, which are dedicated to tackling issues surrounding nuisance and dangerous off road motorcyclists.