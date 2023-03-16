News you can trust since 1891
Stolen car found in Luton after fake number plates fall off

The car was recovered from the Runfold area

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 16th Mar 2023, 14:35 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 14:35 GMT

Bedfordshire Police reunited a stolen vehicle with its owner yesterday (March 16) after eagle-eyed officers patrolling the Runfold area noticed its fake number plated had fallen off.

After running checks on the Nissan, it was found to have been stolen. The car was recovered for forensics before being returned to its relieved owner.

In a Facebook post from Luton Community Policing Team read: “Another day, another stolen vehicle recovered by your community team."

Pictured: The recovered car
