Stolen car found in Luton after fake number plates fall off
The car was recovered from the Runfold area
Bedfordshire Police reunited a stolen vehicle with its owner yesterday (March 16) after eagle-eyed officers patrolling the Runfold area noticed its fake number plated had fallen off.
After running checks on the Nissan, it was found to have been stolen. The car was recovered for forensics before being returned to its relieved owner.
In a Facebook post from Luton Community Policing Team read: “Another day, another stolen vehicle recovered by your community team."