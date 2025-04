Car recovered in Luton. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

The owner of a new BMW can sleep easier tonight after officers recovered their stolen car in Luton last night (Tuesday).

The car was stolen from London, but within an hour of it being reported to the police, it was found again.

In Luton, the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Team said: “Our eagle eyed officers found it and will be able to get it back to the owner. Nice way to break in our new car!”