Stolen car recovered in Marsh Farm but driver runs off before arrest
The car was seized after it failed to stop for police
Bedfordshire Police have warned that a car thief should expect a visit soon after recovering a vehicle in Marsh Farm last night (March 14).
Officers from Luton Community Policing Team said they recovered a stolen Vauxhall Corsa but the driver ran off before they could make an arrest.
In a Facebook post, the team said: “Driver got away this time but once forensics are complete, we'll be knocking on someone's front door soon enough!”