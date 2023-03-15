News you can trust since 1891
Stolen car recovered in Marsh Farm but driver runs off before arrest

The car was seized after it failed to stop for police

Published 15th Mar 2023
Bedfordshire Police have warned that a car thief should expect a visit soon after recovering a vehicle in Marsh Farm last night (March 14).

Officers from Luton Community Policing Team said they recovered a stolen Vauxhall Corsa but the driver ran off before they could make an arrest.

In a Facebook post, the team said: “Driver got away this time but once forensics are complete, we'll be knocking on someone's front door soon enough!”

Pictured: The recovered vehicle
