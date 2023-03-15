Bedfordshire Police have warned that a car thief should expect a visit soon after recovering a vehicle in Marsh Farm last night (March 14).

Officers from Luton Community Policing Team said they recovered a stolen Vauxhall Corsa but the driver ran off before they could make an arrest.

In a Facebook post, the team said: “Driver got away this time but once forensics are complete, we'll be knocking on someone's front door soon enough!”