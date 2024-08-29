Stolen car set on fire in early morning blaze in Houghton Regis
A stolen car was set alight in Houghton Regis.
Firefighters from Dunstable were called to Parkside Drive on at 00.58am on Tuesday, August 27.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire, hydraulic cutting equipment and a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots. The cause of the fire was deliberate."
Bedfordshire Police said: "We received a report that the vehicle had been stolen, so enquiries are being carried out and anyone with information can report to us online quoting reference 153 of August 27."