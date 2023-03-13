A van driver in Luton got a shock after being pulled over by police officers who told them the vehicle was cloned and stolen.

The driver was stopped by officers from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit on Oakley Road after they identified that the vehicle had been cloned. Later, the unit discovered that it was stolen but had been innocently bought by the van driver.

A tweet from BCH Road Policing Unit read: “This van was identified as a cloned vehicle so was stopped using tactics. It now transpires this is a stolen vehicle, however, had been purchased innocently by the driver who was unaware it was cloned. Vehicle seized.”