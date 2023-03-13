News you can trust since 1891
Stolen van seized in Luton - but shocked driver had no idea it was cloned

The officers said that prospective buyers should check the vehicle identification number before purchasing

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 1:34pm

A van driver in Luton got a shock after being pulled over by police officers who told them the vehicle was cloned and stolen.

The driver was stopped by officers from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit on Oakley Road after they identified that the vehicle had been cloned. Later, the unit discovered that it was stolen but had been innocently bought by the van driver.

A tweet from BCH Road Policing Unit read: “This van was identified as a cloned vehicle so was stopped using tactics. It now transpires this is a stolen vehicle, however, had been purchased innocently by the driver who was unaware it was cloned. Vehicle seized.”

Pictured: The seized van
