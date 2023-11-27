Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Survivors of male violence in Luton have shared their stories with Bedfordshire Police as part of a 16 days of campaigning against the issue.

The force has worked with Luton-based community group Nine Red Presents to share 16 survivors’ voices through blogs and poetry. Their voices explain the raw emotions survivors face when going through and rebuilding from domestic abuse, sexual assault and other crimes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday (November 25) marked White Ribbon Day, the international day for the elimination of violence against women, and the start of 16 days of action to raise awareness of gender based violence. Bedfordshire Police is working with partners and organisations to raise awareness of male violence against women and girls (MVAWG), domestic abuse, stalking and harassment and serious sexual assault.

Man clenching fist near a woman. Picture: Karolina Grabowska via Pexels

One survivor spoke about when she was in a coercive and controlling domestic abuse relationship. She said: “There wasn’t a definitive change in his behaviour. It was slow changes, barely noticeable. He made me feel safe. Until he didn’t.

“He’d already taken my job, so I had no money and he had full financial control. In doing so, he prevented me from being able to go back home to see my friends and family.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Zara Brown, the force’s lead for MVAWG, said: “Sadly, sexual, coercive and domestic abuse offences disproportionately affect women and girls, and because of that we are working to create a safer environment for women and girls across Bedfordshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The White Ribbon campaign is an opportunity for everyone to take a stand together to eliminate male violence and abuse against women.

“As a society we need to challenge harmful behaviour and encourage more people to be an upstander in our efforts to make keep women and girls safe across the county.

“We understand that it can be difficult to speak out, but we are creating a platform empowering people to be heard.