Suspect on ‘pedal bike’ set car on fire in Luton arson
A car was set deliberately set on fire in Luton, with the suspect making off on a bike, police have said.
At around 4.25am on Thursday (June 13), a person got into an Audi A3 on Argyll Avenue via the passenger side window, and lit something inside the car. The suspect is believed to have been on a pedal bike.
When the fire service arrives, the fire was already out.
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can contact police on 101 or online quoting reference 40/32431/24.