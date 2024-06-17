Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A car was set deliberately set on fire in Luton, with the suspect making off on a bike, police have said.

At around 4.25am on Thursday (June 13), a person got into an Audi A3 on Argyll Avenue via the passenger side window, and lit something inside the car. The suspect is believed to have been on a pedal bike.

When the fire service arrives, the fire was already out.