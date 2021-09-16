Suspected arson attack on Luton property
Police are appealing for witnesses
Police investigating an attempted arson attack in Luton are appealing for witnesses.
At approximately 11pm on Friday, September 10, emergency services were called to a small fire inside of a property in Hitchin Road.
A woman was alerted to the fire from the smoke alarm, and was able to put it out.
PC Helen Porcini, who is investigating, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who might have witnessed this incident or anything suspicious around that time.
“Any information, no matter how small can help us build a better picture of the circumstances surrounding this attempted arson.”
Anyone with information is asked to come forward by contacting police online or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 40/48115/21.
You can also contact an independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.