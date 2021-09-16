Suspected arson attack on Luton property

Police investigating an attempted arson attack in Luton are appealing for witnesses.

At approximately 11pm on Friday, September 10, emergency services were called to a small fire inside of a property in Hitchin Road.

A woman was alerted to the fire from the smoke alarm, and was able to put it out.

Can you help police?

PC Helen Porcini, who is investigating, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who might have witnessed this incident or anything suspicious around that time.

“Any information, no matter how small can help us build a better picture of the circumstances surrounding this attempted arson.”

Anyone with information is asked to come forward by contacting police online or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 40/48115/21.