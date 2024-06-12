Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A “small amount” of suspected Class A drugs has been found outside a classroom in a primary school in Luton.

The substance was found by a parent at Wigmore Primary School, who handed it in to staff.

In a letter sent to parents and seen by Luton Today, Damien Johnston, Wigmore Primary School’s headteacher, said he believed the substance to be cocaine, and added: "This is a significant safeguarding risk to the young people at Wigmore. If a child was to explore the package and ingest its contents it could be extremely dangerous.”

In a statement to Luton News, Mr Johnson said: “I was alerted to a substance that was found on our school premises, which I believed was a Class A drug.

Wigmore Primary School. Picture: Google Maps

"There is no evidence to suggest that we have a drugs related issue at the school, but I felt it was important to make parents aware so that they could help support us in safeguarding children.

"I have also sought further advice from Bedfordshire Police.”

Bedfordshire Police confirmed that it was contacted by Wigmore Primary School, “after a small amount of a substance suspected to be Class A drugs was discovered on the school premises”.

A spokesperson explained: “Advice was given to the headteacher, and the incident was recorded for intelligence purposes. Bedfordshire Police’s Education and Diversion team continues to work closely with local community partners and schools across the county.

“The team equips service users, staff and pupils with information and knowledge on a variety of topics, and regularly signpost individuals to appropriate reporting systems and support functions.

"Safety advice with regards to several scenarios are also reiterated through the session and material provided using the Pol-Ed platform.