Suspected fraudsters posing as police caught in the act trying to steal cash in Bedfordshire

Two people have been arrested whilst trying to steal money in a courier scam this week.

Officers from Bedfordshire Police’s Serious Fraud Investigation Unit (SFIU) were told about case where the victim had been tricked into taking out thousands of pounds in cash after a call from someone pretending to be a police officer.

The ‘officer’ sent a ‘courier’ around to pick up the money. The victim realised they had been scammed and alerted the police.

The force said: “So, when the perpetrators tried to repeat the trick this morning, our officers were patiently waiting for them with open arms (well, open cuffs would be more accurate).”

The pair are in custody being questioned.

Officers have also been visiting jewellers and taxi companies to give advice about how they can identify vulnerable customers and prevent scams

They added: “STOP – Consider whether the transaction is unusual for the customer

“THINK – Politely challenging the customer highlighting concerns

“FRAUD – Ask if the customer has been asked to meet someone soon and call 999 if they have.”