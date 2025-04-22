Suspected Luton brothel shut down by police after ongoing anti-social behaviour
A suspected brothel has been shut down in Luton after complaints from people living nearby.
Police say the property in the south of the town had been used as a brothel – with a Christmas snowflake decoration on the door to tell potential customers that it was open for business.
But the “snowflake has been turned off for the last time” according to the Luton Community Policing Team after Luton Magistrates granted a Full Closure Order.
The police said: “The criminality and associated anti-social behaviour were causing significant harm to the quality of life for local residents.
“Please report any suspicious activity in your area here or call 101 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers.”