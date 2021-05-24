Suspended sentence for Luton man after stealing £9,000 from elderly mother

Luton Magistrates Court

Darren Murch, 49, of Richmond Hill, was given a six month sentence suspended for 12 months at Luton Magistrates Court on May 5.

The court heard that Murch had stolen £9,000 from his 87-year-old mother's bank account over an eight month period, from March 31 last year until November 30.

Police were called after the bank contacted the victim to alert her to the missing funds.

Murch was ordered to repay £9,000 in compensation and a collection order was made at £200 a month.

He must also comply with the requirements of any rehabilitation activity.

A Beds Police spokesman said: “Thousands of people in Bedfordshire are falling victim to fraudsters every year, ranging from friends and family through to sophisticated organised crime groups.

“We are committed to help bring these perpetrators to justice and have established a new Serious Fraud Investigation Team to help tackle fraud.

“This is an important issue for our communities and we will be doing more than we have ever done as a force to investigate those involved in these crimes.”

