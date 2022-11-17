Bedfordshire Police are appealing for information following an aggravated robbery in Dunstable last Friday (November 11).

At around 12.45am, a taxi driver stopped his vehicle in Linden Close, when he was approached by three men.

One smashed the window with what was believed to have been a baton and caused further damage to the car.

Did you see anything?

The group took his phone and made off as the victim called for help.

Investigator Gillian Cook-Smith said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or may have any CCTV or video doorbell footage.”

She added: “The victim believes he was being followed prior to the attack, so if anyone was driving in the area at the time and has a dash cam, then please let us know.”

One man was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been bailed.

