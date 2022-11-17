Taxi driver robbed by three men after window smashed in Dunstable
The men stole his phone and damaged his car
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for information following an aggravated robbery in Dunstable last Friday (November 11).
At around 12.45am, a taxi driver stopped his vehicle in Linden Close, when he was approached by three men.
One smashed the window with what was believed to have been a baton and caused further damage to the car.
The group took his phone and made off as the victim called for help.
Investigator Gillian Cook-Smith said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or may have any CCTV or video doorbell footage.”
She added: “The victim believes he was being followed prior to the attack, so if anyone was driving in the area at the time and has a dash cam, then please let us know.”
One man was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been bailed.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 with the crime reference number 40/65188/22.