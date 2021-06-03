Taxi driver seriously injured after passenger attack in Luton

The victim was left seriously injured after the attack

Between 12.30pm and 1.10pm on Sunday, May 30, a taxi dropped off a young man in Denham Close in Luton.

Upon arriving in Denham Close, the passenger then asked to be taken to another location but the driver refused.

At this point, the offender lashed out at the driver and caused serious injuries.

The victim required hospital treatment.

The offender was travelling from Welwyn Garden City and is described as around 18-years-old and mixed raced. At the time of the offence, he was wearing blue denim jeans and a navy blue t-shirt.

Detective Constable Kimberly Anderson said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who might have witnessed this incident.

"Violence of any kind won’t be tolerated and we encourage anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the police by visiting their online reporting centre or by calling 101 and quote reference number 40/27204/21.