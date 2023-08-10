Teen arrested after 15 dead hares found in the back of a car following police pursuit in Luton

A teenager has been arrested after a vehicle that failed to stop for police in Luton was found with dead hares.

Officers from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit found 15 dead hares, powerful lamps, and three lurchers in the back of a car in the early hours of Wednesday, August 9. A tweet from the unit read: “Vehicle failed to stop for police in Luton and pursuit came to an end in Welwyn when suspects scattered like rabbits. Vehicle found to be used in hare coursing and on cloned plates.”

Hare coursing has been illegal in England since 2004 and bans using dogs to chase, catch and kill hares. The tweet continued: “Lurchers found inside now on their way to the vets and then onto loving homes.”