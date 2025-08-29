Teen arrested in Luton after shotgun brandished during fight

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 29th Aug 2025, 16:58 BST
Bedfordshire Police vehicles. Picture: National Worldplaceholder image
Bedfordshire Police vehicles. Picture: National World
A teen was arrested by police on suspicion of gun, drugs and weapons offences - after a shotgun was brandished during a fight.

The Boson Guns and Gangs team searched an address and arrested a 17-year-old today (Friday, August 29) on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and violent disorder.

Most Popular

The teen was also arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and possession of cannabis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers were called to Lalleford Road, just after 5pm on August 21 after multiple reports of fighting , including sightings of a man brandishing what was believed to be a shotgun. Shotgun cartridges were recovered from the scene.

The suspect remains in police custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Graham Newton from Bedfordshire Police said: “This incident caused considerable distress and fear to those that witnessed it.

"Our specialist officers have made significant progress, but the investigation continues. We are appealing to anyone with information or relevant doorbell or CCTV footage from around the time of the incident to contact us.”

Anyone with information can report it online or call 101 quoting Op Drex.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice