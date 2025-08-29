Teen arrested in Luton after shotgun brandished during fight
The Boson Guns and Gangs team searched an address and arrested a 17-year-old today (Friday, August 29) on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and violent disorder.
The teen was also arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and possession of cannabis.
Officers were called to Lalleford Road, just after 5pm on August 21 after multiple reports of fighting , including sightings of a man brandishing what was believed to be a shotgun. Shotgun cartridges were recovered from the scene.
The suspect remains in police custody for questioning.
Detective Inspector Graham Newton from Bedfordshire Police said: “This incident caused considerable distress and fear to those that witnessed it.
"Our specialist officers have made significant progress, but the investigation continues. We are appealing to anyone with information or relevant doorbell or CCTV footage from around the time of the incident to contact us.”
Anyone with information can report it online or call 101 quoting Op Drex.