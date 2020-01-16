Teen boy held by throat and pinned to ground in vicious Luton robbery

A teenage boy was pinned to the ground and grabbed by the throat in a vicious robbery in Luton.

The 16-year-old was walking home when he was pushed from behind in Riddy Lane at around 1.30pm on Friday, January 10.

Riddy Lane

One yob stood over him, pinned him to the ground while holding his throat and demanded his mobile, whilst another man stood close by.

The victim initially resisted, but when the offender threatened him and fearing he had a weapon, the boy handed over his phone.

The attacker then asked the boy how much money he would pay to get his phone back, and when he didn’t answer, they made off.

Both offenders are described as Asian, in their late teens and dressed in all black, wearing balaclavas.

PC Georgie Scott, investigating, said: “The victim was left shaken by this incident, which took place at lunchtime in a Luton street.

“If anyone was in the area at the time and saw the incident, or has any CCTV or dashcam footage which could help our investigation, please get in contact.”

Anyone with any information can contact police on 101 or visit the online reporting centre on the force website, quoting reference 40/1875/20.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.