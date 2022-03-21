Teen charged with Luton stabbing

A 17 year old has been arrested

A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing in Luton.

Police were called just before 11.30am on Thursday 10 March to reports of an incident in Farley Meadows, which left a man in his 20s with serious injuries.

Enquires were carried out and a 17-year-old boy from Luton was arrested on Monday (14 March) and taken into police custody for questioning.

He was charged on Thursday (17 March) with one count of grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place in connection with the incident.

Detective Sergeant Wil Taylor, investigating, said: “Tackling serious youth violence is a huge priority for us and we are doing all we can, but would always implore our communities to help us stamp out this type of criminality.

“You don’t have to talk to us – if you have information or concerns, speak to Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously and in confidence.”

Anyone with any information about gun, gang and knife activity or incidents of serious youth violence is asked to contact police on 101 or visit Bedfordshire Police's website.

All this information is fed into police intelligence systems and can help officers get a better understanding of organised crime.