Teen left with life-changing injuries after stabbing at Luton barbers

A teenager received life-changing injuries after being stabbed by a group of teens in Luton on Saturday.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the boy was approached by three other males at a barbers in Selbourne Road at approximately 4.40pm.

The group proceeded to stab the boy several times, leaving him requiring hospital treatment for life changing injuries.

The three offenders, also thought to be in their teens, all wore dark clothing and facemasks.

PC Sarah Warren, investigating, said: “This was a violent incident which has left a boy with significant injuries, and our enquiries are ongoing.

“It took place at a busy time of the day, and I would ask anyone who may have been in the area at the time to get in touch via our reporting channels or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”